As the baby formula shortage continues, there’s one way moms can help each other during this time of need.
Breastfeeding moms can donate extra milk to the Andrew County Health Department's milk depot. This is the only milk depot in Northwest Missouri, and Jourdan Ryan, a breastfeeding peer counselor at the health department, said finding milk donors has been a top priority recently.
“There's just a lot of moms that need it, and babies who desperately need it, and it's really, really hard to find,” Ryan said. “The formula shortage came out of nowhere, and for moms and babies, there's no other option, so we have to do what we can as a community organization to help.”
The milk bank has about 300 ounces of frozen milk ready to be picked up and pasteurized by the Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank. As a milk depot, the Andrew County Health Department serves as the location where mothers can drop off their donated milk. The milk bank is the organization in which donors get screened and the milk gets pasteurized.
Becky Mannel, executive director of the Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank, said they work with states such as Missouri and Kansas that do not have state milk banks to get much-needed food for babies.
“With the formula shortage and everything, we're really trying to kind of ramp up so we can get more pasteurized milk out that we know is safe for babies,” Mannel said. “And having more donors is a huge need.”
To donate breast milk, mothers must contact the Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank to go through a two- to three-week screening process. Once a mother is approved to donate, she can drop off breast milk at the Andrew County Health Department.
Once the health department has the milk, the milk bank picks it up and takes it to its main facility in Oklahoma City to be pasteurized. Mannel said there are strict standards in that process, and once the milk is ready, it’s sent back to local hospitals or individual families in need.
The milk bank serves hospitals including the St. Luke’s Health System and the University of Kansas Health System. It also is finalizing a program that provides milk to individual families who are struggling to find special formula amid the shortage.
“This is not a new thing. It's widely used in hospitals, but what we're also trying to do is now is kind of ramp up to help some of the families during the formula crisis as well,” Mannel said.
Hillary Loucks, a public health nurse at the Andrew County Health Department, encourages moms with extra breast milk to consider donating it to babies in need.
“If you have the extra supply, knowing that you can help a baby who might be struggling to thrive or might have underlying health issues that really needs that milk and can help them get better and healthier, I think that's just really rewarding,” Loucks said.
The Andrew County Health Department previously served as the milk depot for the St. Luke’s Heart of America Mother’s Milk Bank until it stopped operations. It then partnered with the Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank in March. If parents are interested in donating or receiving milk, they can contact the Andrew County Health Department or Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank to learn more.
