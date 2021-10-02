When Henderson Lehman was born, her parents noticed she had some worrying quirks.
The newborn had trouble swallowing and would tend to go into seizure-like episodes where one side of her body would go limp.
“We went over a year before we even found a name for what we thought she had, and then it was 18 months before we actually got (a diagnosis),” said Brooke Lehman, Henderson’s mother.
Henderson was diagnosed with Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood, a rare neurological condition that causes recurring episodes of temporary paralysis, often affecting one side of the body. It’s a disease that affects one in a million children and has no cure.
“There’s no treatments. However, they’re on kind of like the cutting edge of finding a cure, which is gene therapy. But they’re in need of funding,” said Lehman, of Amazonia.
Wanting to be part of the solution and bring attention to AHC, Lehman arranged the 2021 Hero Hustle 5k Run/Walk, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1502 MacArthur Drive.
While Lehman has participated in other fundraiser runs, the event is the first that she’s organized. After seeing the progress being made on a cure, as well as the loneliness and frustration a rare disease can cause, she and her husband, Hunter, didn’t want to be passive spectators. They wanted to help.
“I feel like it kind of gives us a way to channel our energy, to feel like we’re doing something to help these kids because it’s sad when you get a diagnosis and there’s not something that can automatically fix it,” Lehman said. “So it kind of helps give us a purpose, something we can do to help try to fix this.”
For the Lehmans, verbalizing to other people what Henderson is dealing with is difficult. While they’re part of online support groups, they’ve never met another family dealing with AHC. In the early days of her episodes, they couldn’t find a doctor who could give them a diagnosis.
“It took us a few months just going to different neurologists saying, ‘Hey, is this what she has?’ So then to finally feel validated and one (neurologist) saying ‘I think that’s what she has.’ It was devastating but also kind of a relief to finally have an answer,” Lehman said.
When Henderson has good days, she’s spunky, excited and talkative. When she has episodes, the family does everything it can to ease her discomfort, from reading to her and cutting out loud noises to sitting in the dark.
“We don’t ever let her be in a room playing by herself ... We have lots of appointments. I think we were, like, in Kansas City at Children’s Mercy once a week every week of the summer,” she said.
Henderson is on several kinds of medication and gets speech, physical and occupational therapy.
“It’s constant rehabilitation and just working with her on skills that might come easier to other kids that we really have to practice with her,” Lehman said.
For the Lehmans, getting through the episodes make the good days even sweeter. Henderson recently began saying what Lehman calls “her version of trick-or-treat” and gets a kick out of making animal noises.
“She loves playing with babies. When she feels good, she’s very chatty. She loves to say ‘hi’ and she’s very (conversational), even with strangers,” Lehman said.
During the past year, the Lehmans have visited several care facilities for children with AHC, including Duke Health, a children’s hospital in North Carolina that specializes in AHC therapies, which gave them the most hope. Beyond helping support that, Lehman said she hopes the race gets the word out and helps parents who might be dealing with children with AHC who don’t know it.
“Obviously, funding for gene therapy is so important to me, but I feel like my biggest thing is just getting the word out of what this is, what it looks like because I was there googling every night, ‘What is going on?’ So I definitely feel for those parents that don’t have a diagnosis yet,” she said.
More information about the race and how to register is available at runsignup.com/Race/MO/SaintJoseph/HeroHustle5KRunWalk.
