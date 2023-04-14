An aging loved one might look in the mirror and see an image of themselves as a young child gazing back, indicating a memory issue.
Tracy Johnson, director of nursing at Medicalodge of Atchison, said symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and types of dementia are different for each person afflicted.
Johnson said she’s seen people as young as 50 who have dementia and has known a woman as old as 103 with Alzheimer’s.
“Step into their world,” Johnson urges all who have loved ones afflicted with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
How long Alzheimer/dementia patients can independently reside with progressive degeneration is also as unique as the impaired individual. Some patients might be capable of living alone 24 hours a day with minimal care provided. Others need round-the-clock care.
“The biggest thing you have to be is consistent with the same routine and be patient,” Johnson said. “Remember they were not always like this.”
Sometimes family members might feel like they are being judged by others over the behavior of their afflicted loved one, Johnson said.
“Be patient,” Johnson said. “Understand they (Alzheimer and dementia patients) are not who they are. They are very special people.”
Johnson said in the time from diagnosis to permanent long-term care, some signs indicate a need for a more intense level of care. When the time comes to move to a higher level of care is up to the family members. Some families have different situations.
“Everybody who has dementia is different,” Johnson said.
When there are concerns about falling or getting lost, that might indicate family members should talk about more intense care and supervision.
When family members can no longer care for their loved ones and keep them safe in the home, it is likely time for long-term care in a residential care facility, Johnson said.
Throughout the course of the disease as the brain deteriorates, close family members and friends might notice their loved ones have some memory loss, personality and/or mood swings and often repeat tasks, Johnson said. As the condition progresses, those with Alzheimer’s or dementia might hallucinate, wander off and not be able to find their way back, change their sleeping patterns, forget they are married, forget family members and forget how to dress and handle body functions.
Some medications help manage symptoms: some to aid memory, others to improve mental functions and some that might boost chemical messages to the brain.
There also are beneficial therapies. Speech therapy helps cognitive and communication skills. Occupational therapy helps determine how to utilize utensils and tools. Pet and music therapies also might offer improvements along with physical exercise.
However, nothing is a permanent fix.
“There is no cure,” Johnson said.
Johnson said as the condition progresses, family members might notice their loved ones becoming mean and combative. When the end stage approaches, the patients stop eating and can’t talk.
For more information, go to alz.org or call the helpline any time at 1-800-272-3900.
