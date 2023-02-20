Teenage girls are experiencing record-high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk, a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control shows.
According to the study, 57% of U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, twice the rate of teen boys, representing a nearly 60% increase from a decade ago.
In addition, the report also found more than half of LGBQ+ students had recently experienced poor mental health and more than 1 in 5 attempted suicide in the past year.
Rachel Mace, a mental health therapist at the Family Guidance Center, said rising levels of violence and sadness may be a result of things like a change in social groups, the struggles of social media and increased anxiety after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As children reach adolescence, they begin to move away from their family as their main source of interaction and move towards peer groups,” Mace said. “While this is normal, it can start to be a bit problematic when you think about how fragile those systems are, especially when friend groups start to break apart and crumble, and they’re worried about what’s happening on social platforms. This can leave young girls feeling very afraid and uncertain and the pandemic certainly has created a setback for mental health.”
The report also showed worsening levels of hopelessness across racial groups, with reported suicide attempts increasing among both white and Black teenagers.
“This group of teenagers had to grow up in a different environment,” Mace said. “Mental health issues were already rising before the pandemic so it’s no surprise it has only gotten worse. That’s why it’s so important for families to create a culture of open communication. This includes suicide, which can be an uncomfortable topic, but it needs to be discussed to make sure your teenager doesn’t make any disheartening decisions.”
Mace said others outside the home also are key in monitoring a teen's mental health.
“It’s important that parents, teachers and friends are able to notice when someone is struggling with mental health issues,” she said. “Some things people may want to look out for is changes in eating, self-isolation, increased irritability and any unnormal behaviors. We have to be vigilant of these signs and act swiftly when we see them.”
