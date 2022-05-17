Staff at Buchanan County's WIC office are suggesting families remain persistent as they seek baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.
Lisa Horn, Buchanan County WIC director, said she has talked to retailers who provide baby formula for those with WIC benefits and they report orders have been placed and trucks are coming in. Locally, there have been moments with empty shelves but also times when there are no problems with supply.
Ashley Luedtke is a mother who has experienced the formula shortage firsthand. She has a 6-month-old daughter and has seen the struggle as her daughter will drink only one type of formula, so using a substitute has been difficult.
Horn said she has told people to be persistent and to look at all retailers, even those who are not WIC providers. She also advises having relatives or friends try to find formula in different parts of the state.
"I've also suggested to moms that they talk to friends and family who also go to stores or even to different stores in the community to look for the formula ... just to get more eyes and ears on the ground to see what is in the store where it's available," Horn said. "The benefits loaded onto the card are for Missouri, so they can receive those benefits at any store within the state that accepts WIC."
Luedtke said she has had to stretch outside of Missouri in her search as she has tried to reach out to friends in family and has received formula from Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina and Florida.
Horn said she wants to make sure people are not using homemade formulas or diluting the formula they have. Infants also shouldn't be given animal milk, she said.
"You don't want to add too much water (to formula) to try to make it stretch because there is a thing called water intoxication that could make your baby very sick or even end their life," Horn said.
Horn said that she strongly encourages breastfeeding, and expecting mothers can receive breastfeeding peer counseling through the WIC office if they would like more information.
