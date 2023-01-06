Christy Mayfield, a personal trainer at the St. Joseph YMCA, demonstrates a standing wide row with a barbell. She said when starting new exercises, it's important to begin with a safe weight and adjust from there.
Live broadcasts Monday - Friday 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 5:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The most recent newscast repeats when we are not live. All times are central and subject to change based on special events programming such as sporting events or awards shows.
One week into 2023, many people are still on track with their fitness goals for the new year. However, it can be difficult to turn those new resolutions into habits.
Christy Mayfield, a personal trainer at the St. Joseph YMCA, said there are a few ways people new to working out can help make the resolution stick.
First, she said it’s important to find a gym where people feel comfortable and welcome. A social support system is important, so she advises finding a workout partner or participating in group exercise classes.
“Maybe finding a workout buddy and doing exercises that you enjoy and not trying to push yourself to do things that you don't necessarily enjoy doing,” Mayfield said.
Another way to help instill a routine is to stick to a schedule. Mayfield said this is especially important in the first couple of weeks. While it can be tricky, she said setting a realistic goal of how often to go to the gym is a good place to start. She recommends starting by going two or three times a week and increasing from there.
However, if someone misses a trip to the gym, Mayfield said don’t give up. She said people should congratulate themselves for starting the workout plan.
“A lot of times it’s really easy to get down on yourself if you’re not able to make it one time, but it’s all about the thought and the effort that counts,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield said strength workouts are the best way to build muscle and burn fat, and diet is also an important component of a healthier lifestyle. However, she said the workout plan ultimately depends on the person.
When starting with new exercises, she said to start with a safe weight and then go up or adjust from there.
“A lot of times, you can tell if you’re not heavy enough in your weights if you can do eight reps and it's not a challenge at all,” Mayfield said. “That's usually a sign it's time for you to try something a little bit heavier.”
Along with being a personal trainer, Mayfield also helps lead group workout classes at the YMCA. She said anyone is welcome, and the staff is trained to help people learn to use the machinery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.