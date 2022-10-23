Adderall shortage having impact locally

Pharmacy employees fill prescription orders this week at Rogers Pharmacy. There have been concerns about Adderall supply levels for much of the year, but the issue has escalated with students heading back to school, Rogers Pharmacy licensed pharmacist Julie-Marie Nickelson said.
A national Adderall shortage has been declared by the Food and Drug Administration, and it’s having a significant local impact.
Adderall is commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, among other things. Rogers Pharmacy typically has batches of the drug from different companies, but now the pharmacy is forced to carry only a few prescription doses from each at this point.
It isn’t the first time that Rogers Pharmacy licensed pharmacist Julie-Marie Nickelson has seen a shortage but it is the worst she’s dealt with so far.
“We’ve been struggling off and on to keep, especially the tablets, in stock,” she said. “We’re very lucky that our supplier has been darting around everywhere, getting new contracts here and there, to try and keep our patients taken care of. But there’ll be weeks on end where we can’t get any, and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, we can get a couple of bottles’ and that’ll last a few weeks.”
Despite the FDA’s announcement, it’s an issue that’s been looming for months after generic Adderall producer Aurobindo closed its manufacturing plant early in 2022, Nickelson said.
That has left patients and pharmacies scrambling to make do. Sometimes patients can take a lower dosage or use a different product. But it also necessitates increased cooperation between pharmacies, where one might have a certain prescription but not another.
“It’s really hard to tell because all of the different pharmacies use different suppliers and they have different contracts with everyone,” Nickelson said. “There’ll be weeks and weeks, and weeks where another pharmacy can’t get any, and we can get some. Some weeks that we can’t get any, they can ... We’ve also been keeping an open relationship with the other pharmacies around us.”
Some patients wait for more Adderall prescriptions to arrive, but that’s dependent on being able to forgo prescription use in the meantime, Nickelson said.
“It definitely makes it difficult on the patients because they need these medications to go about their daily lives comfortably and be able to function at their best potential,” she said.
