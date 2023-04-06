Employees Ruth Bireline, left, and Dena Andrade work the intake desk at Buchanan County Social Welfare Board. Reliable transportation is one of the top issues that patients often have to overcome to receive the care they need, Social Welfare Board Director Deborah Borchers said.
Public health services offer an array of resources, but one of the biggest concerns locally is accessibility, whether that means financial or transportation challenges.
It’s National Public Health Week, and rural health and accessibility are two of the topics being highlighted.
Transportation often is an overlooked aspect of reliable health care, but it’s especially important in a rural area like Northwest Missouri, where patients often live several miles from their medical providers, said Deborah Borchers, director of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board.
“We do have a fairly large population of Buchanan County residents that live outside of the city limits,” she said. “There isn’t public transportation for them. That’s it. I mean, they (have) to either have a vehicle or know someone with a vehicle.”
One of the biggest issues in Atchison, Kansas, is making sure residents are educated about the services offered, Atchison County Health Officer Megan Domann said.
“They don’t know that their health departments do exist and offer certain things. We offer things from physicals to well-child checks to immunizations,” she said. “We offer an array of things that people might not always realize they can utilize us for, or they don’t know that we offer. So I think that utilization is definitely something that we have run into.”
The need for accessibility to services was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. That importance has remained in Atchison even after the pandemic ended, Domann said.
“People really utilized us for (COVID-19) testing and COVID vaccines and then when they got here and into the clinic, they realized that we offered other vaccines that they could update on and other things,” she said. “I think that just being visible in the community is definitely helpful and allows people to see that we are here, and what we are about.”
When it comes to finding the right options, resources tend to be limited when it comes to more niche services in the area. For many people, the locations to seek out specialist services are Maryville or St. Joseph or they have to venture even further to Omaha and Kansas City, Borchers said.
“There are providers, you know, sprinkled around,” she said. “But you’re probably not going to have specialists because specialists have to be associated with a hospital.”
That also creates a potential barrier for patients in terms of affordability, whether that’s the cost of transportation or having to afford insurance. Buchanan County residents who meet the federal poverty level can visit the Social Welfare Board without worrying about cost.
But for many other patients, especially those who are in a rural area and potentially self-employed, insurance could be a hurdle, Borchers said.
“It’s prohibitive on its own. Just when you’re through a business, it costs a small fortune,” she said. “I don’t know how a private person would access that type of care. So a lot of times, they don’t have insurance at all.”
