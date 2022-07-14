The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is officially changing its phone number to 988 starting Saturday. Local mental health officials said the change will be beneficial for those in an emergency situation.
Those experiencing a mental health emergency will have a new option to reach out for help by dialing just three digits beginning this weekend.
Starting Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention hotline number will officially change to 988. People in need now be will able to call or text the much shorter number, which, according to Jennifer Osborn, director of clinical quality at the Family Guidance Center, ensures people know where to get help.
"I think that 988 and changing over to that method was really important because I feel like the way we were doing things before was a bit fragmented," Osborn said. "I think we can see that when we talk to members of the community. They don't know where to go, what number to call and who's going to be there on the other end of the line."
While it is likely that many people will switch to using the 988 number, those in need will still be able to call the old, 10-digit 1-800-273-8255 hotline.
Osborn said she believes the change to a more simplified structure will enable people to better remember who to call and how during crisis situations.
"By doing something like 988, it's very similar to 911. Everybody knows in an emergency to call 911," she said. "By making it a very short number like that and pushing it out to the community, I think we're (making it) a one-stop shop for any emergency situations, crisis situations ... I think that people are more able to identify when they are struggling and I think that people are more apt to reach out when they need help, but again, just knowing where to go to get that help is very, very important."
Osborn said her facility has been working closely to open a new behavioral health urgent care for people to seek help, which is expected to open its doors in the next few months.
"If you are struggling, if you're having those thoughts and you are concerned about yourself or somebody else, call," Osborn said.
