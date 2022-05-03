Mosaic Life Care unveiled a nearly $25 million update to its cancer center Tuesday morning, which features additional resources for patients.
Mark Larson, medical director for the Mayo Clinic Care Network, said he was impressed with the improved facility and said he knows it will be a destination for people to get important cancer care.
“Unfortunately, almost all of us are going to be touched with family members somewhere along the line that have had a cancer journey or are on a cancer journey, and integrated cancer care is so important,” Larson said.
Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde, an oncologist at Mosaic Life Care, gave emotional remarks ahead of Tuesday’s ribbon cutting of the facility. He said the center aims to provide a positive experience during such a dark time as a cancer diagnosis.
“This truly has been a dream come true. We have outgrown our old cancer center by a lot,” Abou-Jawde said. “This is a project that started several years ago with literally one focus: ‘How can we get better?’”
Mosaic Life Care sees an average of 190 patients daily for care. The new center has 22 medical oncology exam rooms, six radiation oncology exam rooms, eight private lab draw bays and other patient improvements including outward-window-facing recliners for long chemotherapy treatments.
“It’s the place they’re in, the environment ... they’re going into the rooms, they are going to be in the chemotherapy, we’re going to spend six or seven hours not a closed area, but they have the view and the better facilities,” Abou-Jawde said.
The project to improve the cancer center started in 2017 and Mosaic officials include advice from staff in the plans. Sitework started in September of 2020 and now the center is ready for occupancy. Upgrades including a gym, library and education space will be added in the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.