As COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, continues to spread, so does the government's response.
While states like Florida and Washington have declared public health emergencies through their governors, quarantine powers in Missouri fall to the director of public health and county health directors.
The powers are sweeping, and include officials' ability to order people to stay home, or stay away from certain areas.
"A quarantine order is a legal order and has criminal penalties," Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director, said. "An example would be a person who tested positive (for COVID-19) who wasn't sick enough to go into a hospital but refused to stay at home."
In that example, Williams said the health department could obtain a court order to have a person stay inside. That order would be enforced by a sheriff's deputy.
"That does happen from time to time," Williams said. "When the sheriff goes and detains them they can hire a lawyer and protest this."
According to Missouri statue, violating a quarantine order is a class A misdemeanor.
Williams said the health department also could order a group of people into a quarantine, which has happened in other states.
"Let's say a trade commission comes back to Missouri Western and six of them have COVID-19," he said as a hypothetical. "We could close down their department where they work (through legal intervention)."
Other states, including Kansas, vest the governor with the ability to declare a public health emergency. Williams said his department consults with Gov. Mike Parson, but ultimately the DHSS, or a county health authority, makes the final decision.
On the federal level, the Surgeon General also is allowed to, "make and enforce such regulations as in his judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases."
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Missouri. Williams told News-Press NOW that authorities were monitoring fewer than 15 people as possibly infected.
In Johnson County, Kansas, engineering firm Black and Veatch has asked two employees to self-quarantine after being possibly exposed to the virus.
St. Joseph Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said the best defenses against the virus are the same things advised during flu season.
"Keep your distance when you're sick and stay away from people when they're sick," Werner said. "Cover your mouth and nose when you cough, use tissues and throw them away."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends washing hands frequently and cleaning communal areas.