As headlines around the world continue to warn of the spreading coronavirus, local health experts have stayed connected in case of an outbreak of infectious disease.
The City of St. Joseph Health Department communicates with a network of emergency organizations as well as the Missouri Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 situation.
"Health care, EMS, paramedics, any party that might have a piece of that, we do have a close partnership with them so that we are in constant communication and sharing information to make sure that we have a consistent plan in place," Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said.
Werner said that other diseases, such as H1N1 and measles, also have caused a stir in the media, and local health officials have always had plans in place to combat an infectious disease outbreak.
"The information that we are probably going to give you at this time is what we tell you for flu season," Werner said.
She said keeping a distance from a sick person and staying home if one becomes sick are the best ways to avoid spreading an illness like COVID-19, which is spread through minuscule droplets of bodily fluid that can be released via a sneeze or cough.
Keeping clean hands also can be an important step toward staying healthy.
"When you wash your hands properly, you really help reduce your risk of illness," Werner said. "The one thing we don't realize is how often we touch our eyes, our nose and our mouth. We don't even pay attention to it."
Werner recommends using soap and water and scrubbing the hands together for at least 20 seconds. She said hand sanitizer with alcohol should be used if there is no access to soap or water.
The Health Department, along with the CDC, do not currently recommend face masks for those who are healthy unless they are caring for someone who has a contagious respiratory illness. Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 should wear a mask in order to help stop the spread of the disease.
Werner said a shortage of masks could occur if everyone purchased them at once, and they are more effective if reserved for those who are already sick.
The virus, which originated in China last year, has killed around 2,800 worldwide. There have been more than 80,000 confirmed cases in over 50 countries, according to information from the CDC. The vast majority of cases and deaths have occurred in China.
In the U.S., there have been around 60 confirmed cases, the majority of which were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. Several cases of the virus spreading and infecting others have been reported in the U.S.
There have been no confirmed cases in the St. Joseph area at this time.