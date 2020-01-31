In a letter to law enforcement, the top regulator for Missouri's medical marijuana program confirmed he believes it's currently legal for medical marijuana cardholders to possess marijuana, regardless of how it was purchased.
Missouri currently has no dispensaries open.
Joani Harshman, a lawyer for a man accused of possessing marijuana illegally despite having a card, told News-Press NOW the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services just publicly confirmed what marijuana activists already believed to be true.
"It is the opinion of DHSS that individuals who hold a valid medical marijuana identification card are currently authorized to possess and use medical marijuana," Lyndall Fraker, DHSS director of medical marijuana said in a letter. "And the lack of a mechanism by which those individuals may legally come into possession of medical marijuana does not change their right to possess it."
Fraker went onto say that the possession and use of medical marijuana still has its limitations, like not consuming marijuana in public.
Harshman represents Jamie Wilson, who was arrested last year in Daviess County for possession.
"This is the same argument we've been making all along," she said. "Even though it's not said (in the marijuana amendment) in very simple terms, the conclusion of being able to legally possess has been there all along."
Harshman told News-Press NOW the prosecutor in Wilson's case, Annie Gibson, is aware of Fraker's letter.
She added that she expects movement in Wilson's case soon, as the prosecution has about a week to respond to a motion to dismiss and could use the letter as a reason to agree with the defense.
However, Harshman did not rule out the possibility of an appeal to a higher court if the motion to dismiss fails.
And while that would be bad for our client, because it would draw his case out longer, we believe that the Court of Appeals would rule with us and that would give us binding legal authority to which lower courts would have to abide by that same ruling," she said.