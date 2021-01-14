HDDA sees the potential of their new St. Joseph asset

Officials with the owners of St. Joseph's Downtown hotel said they still plan to move forward with a redevelopment of the facility.
Much has changed since HDDA decided to take on the responsibility of bringing St. Joseph's Downtown hotel back to prosperity.
Soon after Tennessee-based HDDA bought the hotel, which once was a Holiday Inn and most recently a Red Lion, in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic quickly became a hindrance. Significant vandalism revealed in June 2020 provided another setback.
However, HDDA still plans on going through with a rebranding of the hotel. Aaron Gumpenberger, director of operations for HDDA, said the brands which company officials have spoken with are “three or four” steps above a Radisson or Red Lion, names the hotel previously operated under.
“A lot of it is predicated on running down what are the opportunities for incentives to develop this hotel?” Gumpenberger said. “Right now, what we’re doing is we’re doing our diligence in terms of finding the right brand ... to put on the hotel, understanding the cost to bring it back and then building a business plan that can support the necessary return.”
The hotel sits in prime real estate as far as its uniqueness to Downtown. It’s the only hotel in the area, the Civic Arena is within a few hundred feet from its front doors and it’s the closest St. Joseph lodging to Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Gumpenberger does acknowledge there are some downfalls to owning the asset, but it’s nothing that will keep HDDA from executing a business plan, he said.
“There is a lot of growth and activity that’s happening along the interstate," Gumpenberger said. "We’re not excited about the price tag to bring this hotel back to what the community has envisioned for it.”
He said the company wants to be a good public servant by paying the occupancy taxes enforced by the city. The company's officials also want to be sure the facility is secure by having local contacts who watch over the property and being in touch with law enforcement. Right now, HDDA has boarded up doors and windows on the lower level of the hotel to prevent any further break-ins.