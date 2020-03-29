Hazels Gourmet Coffee and Tea recently changed owners and now is preparing for a new, nearby location.
Heather and Randy Mitchell noticed the coffee shop for sale last year. They took possession on March 9, and Heather Mitchell said they couldn't be more excited for the opportunity.
"I love Hazels, I've been coming here for 15 years as a customer," she said.
Hazels has been located at the corner of Frederick Boulevard and Woodbine Road for 24 years, but Mitchell said she and her husband believe it's time for a change.
"We signed a lease agreement on a new location that does have a drive-thru, and it's not even 1,000 feet from this location," Mitchell said.
The drive-thru is the aspect the Mitchells are most excited for because it's something customers have wanted to see and will bring them in more often.
The new location is currently under construction, and Mitchell said they hope to announce the exact spot soon and have it up and running in the summer.
Mitchell said they plan to keep the same type of atmosphere in the new location for students to stop in for studying and for people to gather in a cozy environment.
"I love St. Joe, and to be able to be involved in the community and bring Hazels into that is going to be exciting, and I think the employees are excited to be able to do different things," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said a lot of focus has been put towards social media to highlight and promote their products.
"We roast all of our own coffee beans here, we grind and sell by the pound, and those are things customers don't realize," Mitchell said.
Mitchell plans to emphasize those aspects over the next few weeks and also work on expanding the menu and meeting customers' needs.
"We're going to maybe add a breakfast burrito and some other sandwiches and feature some other new products," Mitchell said.