Local authorities must take action to stop looting and violence in their communities, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said Wednesday. But the use of U.S. military forces to accomplish this … well, he’s not keen on the idea.

“I don’t really want to see active-duty military on the streets of our towns and cities of Missouri, or anywhere,” the Republican lawmaker said. “That’s why local leaders have got to take authority right now.”

Hawley’s comments came as the nation continues to reel from protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an unarmed black man in police custody.

Within an hour after the senator’s interview with the St. Joseph News-Press, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck saw criminal charges increased to second-degree murder and three fellow officers got charged with abetting in the crime.

Shortly before at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper took a similar stance to Hawley’s, calling use of active-duty military personnel to quell domestic unrest a measure “of last resort.”

Such an order would invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law rarely used to intervene in protecting Americans when states can’t or won’t. A former professor of constitutional law, Hawley said the president has this authority.

“At the end of the day, if the only way is to invoke what’s called the Insurrection Act and to use the U.S. military, then that’s certainly an option that’s got to be on the table,” he said.

The senator, a member of the chamber’s Armed Services Committee, added, though, “I don’t want it to come to that.”

Previously serving as Missouri attorney general, the top law enforcement official in the state, Hawley had a day earlier expressed outrage at criminals in St. Louis who shot four police officers.

The senator said he supported the rights of Americans to protest peacefully, but the actions that have gone beyond that should be brought under control.

“I think that (the protesting) is totally legitimate. I think that is totally right,” Hawley said.

“And that is totally different than the looters and vandals and rioters. They don’t care about the criminal justice system or anything else. All they want to do is inflict violence. All they want to do is see stuff burn.”

Hawley’s Senate colleague, Missouri Republican Roy Blunt, expressed a need for national healing in the aftermath of the Floyd killing, while also calling for a halt to violence in American cities, including Kansas City and St. Louis.

“I said after the Ferguson protests that tragedy is a tough teacher, but that makes it ever more important to learn from tragedy,” Blunt said in a statement this week. “Let’s learn from this. Let’s listen to one another and work together to become the nation we ought to be.”