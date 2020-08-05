Lawmakers and White House officials in Washington made another attempt Wednesday to overcome a self-imposed deadline regarding benefits for millions of the nation's unemployed.
No luck. Again.
Their efforts came a day after President Trump floated the idea of using executive powers to reinstate enhanced unemployment insurance benefits that lapsed on Friday.
"We are looking at it. We’re also looking at various other things that I’m allowed to do under the system," he said Tuesday.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, insists Democrats in the Senate have stymied attempts to pass the extension.
"The Democrats have objected every single time, because they don't want to do an extension unless they also get their bailouts for states, blue states, and unless they also get through their spending on their other pet projects," Hawley said. "So I'm starting to wonder if the Democrats even really want to deal on this."
In the CARES Act, the COVID-spawned relief bill approved with almost unanimous backing in March, those who lost their jobs got an added $600 a week to go with their unemployment benefits.
This time around, some lawmakers have balked at what they consider a federal payout large enough to be a disincentive to returning to the workforce.
The Senate majority leader, Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell, on Wednesday thrust the responsibility for stalled talks on his political counterparts, specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.
"The speaker and the Democratic leader continue to insist that federal unemployment insurance should pay people more not to work than the essential workers who kept working," McConnell said. "This isn't just bad economics if you're trying to reopen a country, it's also just simply unfair."
Schumer returned fire with his own accusation.
"Our Republican friends are wedded ideologically to the idea that government shouldn't take forceful action, that we should leave the welfare of the American people to the whims of the private sector," he said. "It just doesn't work like that, especially in times of national emergency."
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the chamber's Appropriations Committee, said the numbers for various components of relief, such things as child care, had a similar look when arrived at separately by Republicans and Democrats.
"We should be able to work this out," he said at a press conference with other Republican leaders. The key, he insisted, was getting the assistance to Americans in a timely manner.
"We need to solve these problems," Blunt said. "We don't need to solve them 90 days after they needed to be solved. We need to solve them right now, and I hope we can."
In an interview with News-Press NOW on Wednesday, Hawley said he wanted to support legislation to help his constituents, but he had drawn "a red line" on what he would not support.
"I'm not going to vote for something that includes hundreds of billions of dollars, or any billions of dollars, in bailouts for blue states," the senator said. "I'm not going to come and vote for something that includes gobs and gobs of lobbyist giveaways."
Hawley added, "It's got to be focused on actually getting real people back to real jobs. That is my bottom line, and that's going to be my test."