Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said he spent the early days of the presidential impeachment trial filling two notebooks as Democratic House managers worked to make their case.
For all that writing, though, the Republican lawmaker said he found little of substance on the pages.
“This is the thinnest evidentiary record ever assembled in an impeachment trial of a president,” he said on Thursday. “There just isn’t much there.”
A supporter of President Trump, Hawley remains unpersuaded by arguments made by the House impeachment managers. In an interview with the St. Joseph News-Press, he said Democrats have been repetitive and insulting while pushing to remove Trump from office.
“You’ve got the House managers whose opening gambit here was to accuse senators of treacherous activities against the United States if we didn’t vote for the House managers’ many, many, many amendments,” the senator said.
“I mean, it’s really extraordinary to basically accuse senators of treason.”
A University of Missouri professor of constitutional law before becoming the state’s attorney general, Hawley said he saw the House managers, basically prosecutors in this trial, presenting a case they can’t prove.
“There just isn’t any evidence at all, so what they’re trying to do, to fill those gaps, they’re trying to get the Senate to issue a bunch of subpoenas and to go on a roving treasure hunt to try to fill in their case,” he said.
President Trump has been accused, in two impeachment articles, of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
While the presidential impeachment trial, only the third held in American history, rates only bare-bones comparisons to trials at any local courthouse, the essential framework of proving a case stands, the senator said.
“If the prosecution can’t prove their case, they lose,” Hawley said. “They don’t get to ask the court to go out and try to find more evidence.”
Stories have emerged about the restlessness of senators, normally Capitol Hill elites but now forced to sit quietly in their chamber for dozens of hours listening to presentations by House members. Most, Hawley said, take notes, and they occasionally get up to stretch their legs.
But they also voice impatience with the House managers, who, he said, “seem to be acutely aware of when they’re on prime-time TV.”