Sam Graves statement on stimulus, NDAA override

-NDAA-

“I fully agree with President Trump that Section 230 reforms need to be considered and Big Tech needs to be held accountable. However, I don't believe our American troops and military families should be used as a bargaining chip. The National Defense Authorization Act is crucial for our military and St. Joseph, specifically. The airmen of the 139th and Rosecrans Air National Guard Base are dependent on the NDAA, as is the safety and defense of our nation. I will always support and protect our military families and I believe the National Defense Authorization Act does just that.”

-Increased Economic Impact Payments-

“President Trump and the American people sent a clear message to Congress: cut the pork and invest in Americans instead. The bill, that Speaker Pelosi proposed, didn’t cut any wasteful spending on foreign aid at all. It’s important that we invest in the American people, which is why I’ve repeatedly supported targeted COVID relief measures like the Paycheck Protection Program, economic impact payments, and paid leave to help working families and small businesses weather the pandemic, but I firmly believe that the best form of relief is safely reopening the economy and getting folks back to work.”