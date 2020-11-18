Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley told News-Press NOW on Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden should receive an intelligence briefing similar to the type given to presidential candidates, but not the same as the briefings given to President Donald Trump.
Biden recently received a briefing from officials outside the government, because the General Services Administration has not ascertained that he is the president-elect.
"My understanding is he received briefings during the campaign as a candidate," Hawley said. "I see no reason why those should not continue."
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is in a unique position where she may be receiving more detailed information than Biden because she is still a member of the Intelligence Committee as a sitting senator.
Hawley supports troop drawdown in waning months of presidency
The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that it plans to recall 2,500 troops from Afghanistan and Iraq just before Biden takes office in January, a move Hawley told News-Press NOW he supports.
"Twenty years these wars have been going on," Hawley said. "We have long since accomplished our stated mission, which was to disable Al Qaeda and to make sure that we had to place the counterterrorism resources that we need to make sure that terrorist groups don't strike the American homeland."
Hawley said he supports leaving some troops in place to fulfill a "counterterrorism" mission.
The drawdown has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the move a "mistake."
Under the DOD's current plan, about 2,500 troops would remain in Afghanistan and 2,500 will remain in Iraq.
Hawley says major social media companies work together when moderating content
During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Hawley questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about information Hawley received from a whistleblower.
According to Hawley, the whistleblower presented information that shows Google, Facebook and Twitter communicate when it comes to moderating content.
"What they (the whistleblower) said is that Facebook uses an internal tool called 'tasks,' which is a project management tool, to coordinate censorship with Google and Twitter," Hawley said. "So the three of them talk and coordinate how they're going to address different individuals."
Zuckerberg told Hawley that the companies do coordinate on "security related" topics like "signal around a terrorist attack or child exploitation imagery."
"That is distinct from the content moderation policies," he said.
Hawley pressed Zuckerberg to supply a list of all mentions of "Twitter" or "Google" on the "tasks" platform to the senate committee, something Zuckerberg said he couldn't commit to.
Duck boat bill advances to floor
A bill aimed at improving the safety of duck boats, sponsored by Hawley, has advanced to the Senate floor and could be voted upon before the current Congress ends on January 3rd.
The bill includes a Democratic co-sponsor from Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. It is also co-sponsored by fellow Republican Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.
"This really should be a no-brainer," Hawley said. "This bill will, I hope, will make tragedies like the one that we've seen in our state on Table Rock Lake, and that unfortunately happened in a lot of places, make those things of the past."
The bill would see the removal of canopies from duck boats and would require life vests to be worn, among other safety precautions.