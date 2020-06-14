Downtown was a little quieter than originally planned this weekend as a popular music event had to be postponed.
This year’s Hawkfest, also known as the Coleman Hawkins Jazz and Blues Festival, has been moved to the fall. The event traditionally occurs in June.
“We decided to cancel in April because of the COVID-19,” said Rhea Williams, the Jazz Society music chairman. “We will continue to monitor how events are going Downtown to see if it’s feasible to put on the festival.
As of now, the society is working to get the dates moved to Sept 18 and 19.
“Those dates are closer to the weekend we used to have our blues festival,” Williams said.
The Jazz Society has been getting smaller and smaller over the years, which was a main reason for combining their summer and fall events.
Having fewer members means the group needs more preparation time.
“We begin preparing about a year in advance or right when the festival is over,” Williams said.
The good news is many of the bands that were scheduled to play this weekend are still available for this upcoming fall.
“I am currently working on getting confirmation so I can start making a lineup,” Williams said.
It is still up in the air on which high school groups will be ready to play, but Williams is keeping in close contact with teachers and is hopeful to have at least one or two perform for the 21st festival.
“We’re trying to keep the youth exposed to jazz and blues,” Williams said. “That is part of our mission statement, to encourage youth to pursue music.”