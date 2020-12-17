QUIZ YOURSELF
1.) What is the goal of the partnership between UMKC School of Medicine and Mosaic Life Care?
A.) Build a new campus to serve northwest Missouri
B.) Increase the patient referral rate to Mosaic
C.) Train doctors to serve rural communities
D.) Do research
2.) What local businessman did Gov. Mike Parson name to the Missouri Western Board of Governors this week?
A.) David R. Bradley
B.) Bob Wollenman
C.) R. Patt Lilly
D.) Michael Meierhoffer
3.) Why is the St. Joseph School District looking at the possibility of switching Benton High School to a middle school?