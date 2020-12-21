QUIZ YOURSELF
1.) What is The Great Conjunction, which is predicted to occur next week?
A.) European and American leaders meet to discuss climate change
B.) The world's financial markets will reach new point highs
C.) Saturn and Jupiter can be viewed close together in the night sky
D.) Two volcanoes on the Pacific Rim are expected to erupt
2.) What's the name of college football bowl game where the University of Missouri will play Iowa in Nashville, Tennessee?
A.) The Music City Bowl
B.) The Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl
C.) The Blake Shelton Bowl
D.) The County Music Hall of Fame Bowl
3.) What has happened to nationwide college enrollment in 2020?
A.) Despite COVID, it remained mostly flat
B.) It decreased by 30 percent
C.) It actually increased by 5 percent
D.) It declined by 2.5 percent