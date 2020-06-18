The Harrison County Sheriff's Office, once under a federal inquiry, is now being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place confirmed the investigation to News-Press NOW, as did Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle.
"The allegations were into some improprieties or misconduct within the sheriff's office," Place said.
Place was appointed as sheriff in March, after former sheriff Joshua Eckerson took his own life. Days before his death, Eckerson was charged with domestic assault, misuse of official information by a public servant, and trespassing. The charges were filed in Daviess County, according to online records reviewed by News-Press NOW.
The investigation was launched by unannounced federal agencies in November 2019, Place said. Angle told News-Press NOW that the Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control took over the investigation "recently," but did not provide an exact timetable. He added that requests for this type of investigation normally comes from a local prosecutor.
"Anyone still left here has not, you know, been implicated in any kind of wrongdoings or misdeeds," Place said. "Basically, we've separated ourselves from anyone that was involved with that."
Place previously worked at the Bethany Police Department before being appointed as sheriff.
"As sheriff, I immediately began addressing many very concerning issues internally, which resulted in the removal of individuals involved in the allegations and hiring new, highly trained deputies to serve and protect the citizens of Harrison County with the utmost respect and integrity," Place said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Place told News-Press NOW that the department had separated from two former deputies. He added that his political opponent in the upcoming sheriff's race, Eric Rimmer, is not believed to be under investigation.
A search of online court records indicates no charges have been filed stemming from the investigation.