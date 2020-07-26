St. Joe Harley Davidson gave people in Northwest Missouri a chance to get out of the house this weekend by hosting a Demo Day.
Guests could roam the parking lot and view all the demo bikes available. The bikes were brought in by The Motor Company with a 53 foot long Harley Davidson Truck. All weekend long, guests were welcome to view and test drive several different bikes that came out in 2020.
The business started planning the event last year. Due to the last several months with COVID-19, the company decided it was best to keep the event running. Co-Owner Mick McCreary said he couldn’t think of a better way to spend the day.
“With something like this, we had to book a year in advance, so we didn’t realize we would have this at this time frame,” McCreary said. “We (did) have an opportunity to cancel it, but at the same time, I don’t think people want to just stay at home. They want to get out and do some things, and there’s nothing better than being on a Harley Davidson. And you’re 10-15 feet apart. That’s your distance and (you’re) enjoying it.”
At the Demo Day, those who visited had several options on how to spend their day. There was music, catering and a few vendors set up through the lot for people to browse.
Marketing Manager Allie Sybert said that the weekend went really well and she was pleased with the results.
“(Saturday) was a huge day for us,” Sybert said. “People are looking for something to do on a Saturday, so we were slammed absolutely all day. It was a lot of fun. We’re excited and I think this weekend’s gone really great.”
St. Joe Harley Davidson does offer demo rides with the bikes they have in their store. To those who visited and found bikes they liked, the company will help find a similar ride.
The Demo Day weekend only takes place every few years, but as of now, the company plans to keep the tradition for the future.