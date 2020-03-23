Hamilton, Missouri, has advanced to the Final Four of competition in the national Strongest Town competition.
Strong Towns is an organization that promotes building strong, viable communities, often by thinking outside the box, said Bob Hughes of Hamilton's Chamber of Commerce. This is the fifth year of the competition.
"Hamilton is so excited to make it into the Final Four of the Strongest Towns competition. We are the smallest town and the only Missouri community in the competition," he said. "The support of our friends from around the area and around the state has been amazing. Thank you everyone for helping bring a little ray of sunshine to our community during these dark times."
Communities were nominated for the competition and then were asked to submit a questionnaire to Strong Towns. A selection committee then selected 16 finalists from more than 1,000 nominations from around the world.
An online competition was created with a weighted vote of Strong Town members and general public. Information from the questionnaire was provided online.
Following the voting, eight communities advanced to the Elite Eight. Those eight communities submitted five photos and captions of their community. These were posted and people again voted. Now Hamilton has advanced to the Final Four.
This round of the Final Four competition involves a podcast highlighting Hamilton. The podcast was an interview conducted by a member of the Strong Towns staff. The Hamilton podcast will begin airing on Tuesday, March 24.
Winners are determined by a weighted vote of Strong Town members and the general public. Anyone with an email address may vote in the competition. To vote for Hamilton in the Final Four round, log on to the Strong Town website at www.strongtowns.org. Click on the Strongest Town link and follow the directions on how to vote.
Hamilton is competing against Watertown, South Dakota, in this semi final round.