Halloween and artwork cross paths at Albrecht-Kemper

Tuesday night’s After Hours event at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art brought the Halloween spirit early in St. Joseph.
Jill Carlson, marketing and communications director for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum, said she believes the event offered an opportunity for people to check out the museum that often gets overlooked and also an opportunity to get into the Halloween mood.
“There’s a long tradition in visual arts, in general or performative works, and that’s something we’re really excited about, being able to bridge between the different types of art that are possible,” Carlson said.
Roughly two weeks ago, Albrecht-Kemper announced the completion of their Driveway Accessibility Project, a near $400,000 funded project that helped improve the entrance to the museum. The project took several months to complete and the focus for the museum has shifted to improving the property’s front lawn to go hand-in-hand with the welcoming of new sculptures that allow the historic home to be recognized as a museum from its 2818 Frederick Ave. location.
“We want to make sure that people know that we’re open, the driveway is finished and that we’re ready to welcome people back in. We want to continue some of this momentum and get people in and see some of the exhibitions we have here,” Carlson said.
Monday, the museum welcomed guests to their fifth annual Witches Tea, which featured psychic readings and prizes, including an award for best costume.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has been a part of the St. Joseph community since the early 1900s and will host more events throughout the rest of 2021.
