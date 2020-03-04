St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's teamed up Wednesday to unite women across the area to bring attention to the need for safe and affordable housing during International Women Build Week.
The partners are building and repairing homes leading up to International Women's Day on March 8.
It's a global event that aims to build and improve 540 homes across the U.S., Canada and India, while raising awareness of housing problems women and families face every day.
Cate Manley, Habitat for Humanity executive director, said it's important for the nonprofit to empower women and help make a difference in their lives.
"It's so important for us this week of service to highlight that over 6,000 families led by women per year are helped by the international organization of Habitat for Humanity," Manley said.
Since Lowe's partnered with Habitat in 2003, the company has contributed more than $71.1 million to support Habitat's efforts. Rachael Solan, a Lowe's representative, enjoys the chance to help women in need, especially when they come into the stores.
"I love seeing the customers that have the homes through Habitat coming into the Lowe's stores and asking questions about the products in their homes and how to maintain them," Solan said.
Lowe's provides all the materials needed to build the 75 homes Habitat has ensured families they'll have.
Tabetha Reser is not only a volunteer, but she's the owner of the house next door to one the group was working on. Reser said she's thankful for all the knowledge the volunteers have given her during the building process.
"It means a lot because I have two children and without this organization and the volunteers I couldn't do this on my own," Reser said.
Habitat homeowners pay a down payment on the home, work 400 hours with the construction crews, take classes in homeownership, learn about financial responsibility and pay a 20- to 30-year mortgage. The purchase of the home is typically below market value to further help the families.
"It helps many children to be able to have safe day care and for homeowners not to have to choose between food and medicine," Manley said. "We want to train them how to maintain a home once they have ownership."
International Women Build Week goes along with Habitat's daily mission, but Manley said this week was extra special for the volunteers.
"Most important part of this week is watching all the women come together painting, lifting a hammer and really uniting to do something that people don't really think of women as doing," Manley said.