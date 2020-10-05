On World Habitat Day Monday, Habitat for Humanity was recognized in St. Joseph for building houses in the community and instilling a pride in home ownership, despite construction slowing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spread of the illness has forced the nonprofit to scale back its operation, according to Executive Director Cate Manly.
“Recently, we were asked by Habitat International and our insurance company to stop having our volunteers work with us,” Manly said. “We're being creative, we've asked some of our volunteers actually to join our team, at least temporarily, so that they can still be covered and not put a liability on us.”
Among the ways Habitat is being creative is assisting with the recovery effort in the South Side after flooding plagued neighborhoods south of Alabama Street in July.
The organization is no longer able to help with installations, but it is providing things like kitchen cabinets from IKEA and 66 pallets of insulation from Owens Corning for residents.
“We were really grateful to hear that Owens Corning was able to step up and do a big donation for our community,” Manly said. “They wished that they were able to send in volunteers as Habitat International was also hoping to be able to send in volunteers, but because of the pandemic, they unfortunately were not able to do that.”
Mayor Bill McMurray handed Manly a proclamation from the city deeming Oct. 5 World Habitat Day on Monday morning.
“St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity was established in 1996... since that time 78 new homes have been built, as well as countless other revitalization projects,” McMurray said.
The nonprofit sets families up for home ownership who are able to pay a 20-year mortgage, and Habitat doesn’t charge much interest on those loans. The agency requires homeowners put in 400 sweat equity hours within the organization to qualify.
To raise funds virtually during the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity is raffling away a camper. One ticket can be purchased for $20 or six tickets are $100. The raffle drawing will be streamed live on Facebook at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
To purchase tickets or view the camper, go to St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity’s Restore Facebook page.