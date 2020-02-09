A popular New Year’s resolution for some is going to the gym at the beginning of the year, but also it’s common to see the trend drop as winter rolls on.
According to EcoWatch, nearly half of Americans’ resolutions are aimed toward losing weight or getting in shape, and by February nearly 80% of those resolutions fail.
Employees at the St. Joseph YMCA’s see these trends every year. Sue White, YMCA CEO, said there typically are a few factors that play into lower numbers at the gym.
“Weather has a factor to see if people are really ready to make that commitment yet, and sometimes people put if off a little bit,” White said.
The two YMCA locations stay busy throughout the month of January, but Mark Gomez, a YMCA personal trainer, said February is when people have a lack of energy.
“At the beginning of January, people have a lot of energy and that’s great, but they need to have a plan,” Gomez said.
With no short-term plan, Gomez said the energy has no place to go to and then people give up working towards their fitness goals.
“A plan will be there as your backup because energy and motivation can go away with time, but with a plan you can always stick to that,” Gomez said.
For the people who have given up on their fitness goals early in the year, Gomez insists they get back on them as soon as possible.
“Don’t wait for the next year to start because you can start now and begin your fitness journey,” Gomez said.
Another factor that causes people to drop out, Gomez said, is when people continue with old routines.
“You have to learn what you did wrong the last time, learn a few more mistakes and just keep going forward,” Gomez said.
Even though they’re seeing fewer numbers since the beginning of the year, White said there’s still a steady amount of people in the mornings and evenings.
One aspect White feels is important for people trying to stay focused towards their goals is group exercising.
“It’s a great way to form relationships and have some built in accountability and friends that keep you coming,” White said.
Another tactic the YMCA has implemented to try and keep members motivated is the use of wellness coaches.
“We have them to connect with people for advice and if they need some preliminary help in setting their goals,” White said.
Personal trainers at both locations said it’s not unusual for someone to feel like giving up.
“It can be an issue for anybody at any time because life is busy so it’s important to find what motivates you as an individual and we’re here on the outskirts to help with that,” White said.
White said people shouldn’t be afraid to be physically active.
“We offer a great option for individuals that want to get back into working out and need to do something for their health,” White said.