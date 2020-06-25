Emergency personnel responded to reports of a gunshot victim at City Star gas station on the corner of Frederick Avenue and 22nd Street Thursday morning.
When officers arrived they found a white male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transferred to Mosaic Life Care.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a call concerning a man with a gunshot wound came in around 10:30 a.m.
The victim, already wounded, exited a vehicle after pulling into the gas station. It is unclear when and where the victim was shot.
Other occupants of the car then fled the scene. The detective on scene told News-Press NOW the vehicle in question was found by Missouri State Highway Patrol near Tracy, Missouri. The vehicle had crashed and the occupants fled. MSHP is searching for the occupants.
The investigation is ongoing. Officers are unsure if the occupants are suspects at this time.