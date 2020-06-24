A criminally charged former Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail guard said in a court filing that his actions during an incident earlier this year in which a detainee was pepper sprayed were justified.
Keven Jaques is one of several jail employees and administrators named in a civil rights lawsuit filed by James LaRue last month.
"Defendant (Jaques) alleges that any and all actions or acts committed by him or on his behalf were discretionary in nature and taken in good faith and were objectively reasonable," David Baker, Jaques' defense attorney, wrote in a court filing. "Under the circumstances then existing (Jaques' actions) were not in violation of clearly established law and therefore (Jaques) is protected from liability by the doctrine of qualified immunity."
In his complaint, filed in federal court, LaRue said Jaques "sprayed mace at LaRue's face, chest, genitals and entire body."
According to LaRue's allegations, he was naked and on "suicide watch" at the time of the incident. In his response, Jaques admits to using the pepper spray but denied or said he didn't have enough information to admit LaRue's other allegations.
"(Jaques) alleges (LaRue's) damages, if any, were caused by (LaRue's) own negligence," Jaques said in his court filing. He also said LaRue's proposed damages could be the result of other people's negligence.
In addition to the civil rights lawsuit, Jaques faces a criminal charge of fourth-degree assault stemming from the incident.
“The deployment of the pepper spray was against orders and in violation of the jail’s use of force policy and (LaRue) was not a threat to himself or anyone else,” Jared Hogan, a law enforcement officer with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a probable cause statement.
Hogan also said Jaques didn't "immediately" notify a supervisor about his use of force, but LaRue said in his lawsuit that Jaques did notify his supervisor.
In response to the lawsuit, Jaques said he didn't have "sufficient information of knowledge" to confirm or deny the allegation.
The other named defendants in the lawsuit include DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark (who is since deceased), Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra, Daviess County Presiding Commissioner Jim Ruse and DeKalb County Presiding Commissioner Kyle Carroll.
The jail’s administration, Deputy Director Timothy Carder and Director Edmond Howard Jr., are also named as defendants.