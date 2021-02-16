The leader of the Air National Guard's 139th Airlift Wing is preparing to leave St. Joseph for a new role.
Colonel Ed Black has been the wing's commander since July of 2017, but he soon will be moving back to Washington D.C. to serve within Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military.
“He’s going to be pretty integral in that,” U.S. House Representative Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, said. “It’s going to be a monumental task, but that’s the future of our threat, that’s the future of, you know, where technology is taking us.”
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President R. Patt Lilly said the 139th, which is based at Rosecrans Airport, is vital to St. Joseph, and added Black has helped ensure that relationship will continue after he leaves.
“One of the things I appreciated about Ed is, based on his past experience at the Pentagon, he kind of knew his way around Washington,” Lilly said. “That’s a skill set, that’s a little unusual in a position like commander of the 139th but certainly one that was very valuable to us as a community and has brought a lot of new investment to Rosecrans (Memorial Airport).”
Black’s leadership of the 139th included this past year, which has seen the guard’s activation by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to combat the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The 139th helped set up virus testing sites throughout the state, administered tests, passed out food through Second Harvest Community Food Bank and, more recently, assisted with the vaccine rollout.
Black also has been responsible for helping to continue the guard’s move to the north side of Rosecrans. Recently the guard held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new flight simulator building, which will be on the north part of the airport.
“Just take the C-130h upgrade stuff that we did, which is new propellers and avionics and engines. You know, he was tireless on that,” Graves said.
Missouri House Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, remembers the guard combatting high waters during the 2019 flood.
“They were right there, I mean, in fact, in my opinion, they saved Kansas, and Rosecrans,” Falkner said. “I’ve said it once before -- when St. Joe was in trouble we didn’t call 911, we called 139.”
Black was born in St. Joseph and grew up in Rushville, Missouri. For nearly 30 years he has completed a number of assignments for the 139th.
Earlier this month Black took his “fini-flight,” also known as his final fight, as Wing Commander on a C-130.
Former Buchanan County Commissioner Harry Roberts said he is excited Black will be part of Space Force.
“I’m sure Black is gonna help make it work,” Roberts said. “My very best wishes to Colonel Black.”