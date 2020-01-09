Heightened interest in the possible uses for industrial hemp across the region highlighted Thursday’s opening of the Great Plains Growers Conference in St. Joseph.
Industrial hemp was one of the newer topics introduced at the conference, held at Missouri Western State University.
Zac Hoppenstedt, a horticultural agent with Kansas State University in Johnson County, said last year’s completion of pilot programs in Nebraska and Kansas spurred the organizing committee to place a workshop on the schedule. The three-day conference traditionally has attracted growers from Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.
“We had a very large interest, as you might imagine,” Hoppenstedt said. “There was a strong interest from growers in how to monetize their crop.”
Dr. Jason Griffin of Kansas State is helping lead an effort to better understand how to produce industrial hemp, noting there’s still much to learn about the plant.
“This kind of got dumped on us in 2019,” Griffin said of the crop. “There’s a tremendous amount of unbiased information out there ... There’s always been a mystique about this crop. ... We are new to this game. ... We’ve got as many questions as anybody does. The world of hemp research is wide open. ... A lot of our information is coming from the marijuana industry.”
The Kansas pilot program last year was part of a multistate program approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with 17 varieties tested during the trials.
Hemp fiber has multiple uses, from textiles to construction materials. The crop is baled and processed to separate different types of the fiber.
The growers learned hemp has its natural enemies in the field, with pests that include army worms, Spotted Cucumber Beetles, Japanese Beetles and spider mites.
Alan Freeman, hemp program administrator for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, said the state will have no limit on the number of registrations or permits it issues for industrial hemp production this year.
“We do not have a deadline” for submitting the applications, said Freeman.
The conference continues Friday and concludes Saturday.