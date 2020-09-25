St. Joseph's YWCA and the NAACP hosted the 24th Annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism Friday morning.
Members of the community attended an in-person breakfast, but the event also was able to be viewed as a livestream.
Keynote speaker the Rev. Mary McDonald talked about her experiences growing up and the current civil unrest across the nation. Awards and a scholarship also were presented to individuals and organizations who fight against racism.
"We like to recognize Mrs. Kelsy Beshears, who was a local community activist and really worked a lot in the field of social justice, and we do that by offering or giving out the Kelsy Beshears Racial Justice Award," Rachel Kretzer, family resources director with YWCA, said.
The recipients of the award Friday included Dr. Melinda Kovacs and the group Our Revolution. Taryn Smith was the recipient of this year's Kelsy Beshears Scholarship.
Kovacs, an associate professor of political science at Missouri Western University, has taken part in multiple programs on and off campus that raise awareness and discuss issues related to gender and racial equality. She credits a group she put together, called S.U.P.P.E.R (Saint Joseph United People Promoting the Equality of Races), as one of the main reasons for receiving the Kelsy Beshears award.
"We intentionally wanted an acronym that would be a meal, because we believe that it is helpful to come together in some sort of fellowship because that makes difficult conversation easier," Kovacs said. "I think S.U.P.P.E.R is the main piece of why and how I was given this incredible honor. That really took me by surprise and moved me, and there have been very few things I have been so proud of as the award I was presented today."
S.U.P.P.E.R. meets once a month. Kovacs said anyone who is interested in attending can email her at kovacsmelinda@yahoo.com.
In addition, a "Thank You for Your Service Award" was presented to Helen Washington.
Organizers of the event said it was important to still have an in-person option available for the annual event, especially in light of current events.
"I think if you look at what's going on in the country, it is very important that we still get people together, whether they come together in person or they come together on a virtual platform and understand that we need to live in a world where everyone has the same equity and everyone is treated equal and everyone acknowledges that you have the same opportunities in life," Kretzer said.
Kretzer said by providing the livestream the groups were able to reach more people then in previous years.
"I think that it's important that our community, especially St. Joe, take the opportunity to recognize the issue of racial justice and do what we can to really come together and try to find a solution, because it starts in small communities like St. Joe," Kretzer said. "We're the ones, we're the grassroots, we can get out there and we can make a model for other larger communities and areas in the country."
Charles Triplett, president of the St. Joseph NAACP, shared a similar thought.
"We just want everybody to know that also we're here today at this breakfast to bring ourselves together, unify ourselves together, to help people and uplift all humanity," Triplett said.
Those who were unable to attend or missed the livestream can find a recording on the YWCA's Facebook page.