Jessi Blacksmith, who says she has been made vice chairwoman of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Tribal Council, speaks on Monday outside her group's protest at the Kickapoo Government Center on the reservation outside Horton, Kansas.
Members of the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas perform a traditional song in 2016. The tribe has come to an impasse between Tribal Chair Lester Randall (not pictured) and a group of people who say they have acted to remove him from office.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
File photo | St. Joseph News-Press
KICKAPOO RESERVATION, Kansas — A group of activists tried to take over the government of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas and staged a protest Monday after the incumbent leader refused to step down.
Organized under the name Justice for Willie Blacksmith, the group is pressing its claims to be the true tribal government after a series of events Saturday. Amid the protesters' efforts, Judge Robert D. Gifford II of the Tribal District Court issued on Sunday a temporary injunction keeping Tribal Chairman Lester Randall and his six colleagues in office, pending an evidentiary hearing. His order is pasted to the Kickapoo Government Center front door.
