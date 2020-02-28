The “Canna Convict Project” secured its first major victory in Buchanan County when a local man had his drug related sentence sharply reduced.
Seth Wigginton was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison for a probation violation, and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in March of 2016.
Last week, Buchanan County Judge Dan Kellogg changed Wigginton’s sentence from consecutive to concurrent, meaning Wigginton is immediately eligible parole based on the amount of time he’s already served.
“When (Wigginton) got sentenced (the judge) was rude, biased and prejudiced,” Jamie Wigginton, Seth’s mother, said. “Last week, he was real laid back, even cut some jokes.”
“Seth thanked the judge for putting him there because it really changed his life for the good, I believe,” she said.
The founders of the Canna Convict Project, Christina Frommer and Chris Smith, call those they represent “prisoners of war.”
They argue that while the moniker is jarring, it’s appropriate given the “war on drugs.”
“When I first heard (the term prisoners of war) I was like, ‘whoa’ but then you have to realize that there’s been a war on a plant for 100 years,” Frommer said. “And there are a lot of victims that have come out of that.”
Frommer said Seth Wigginton’s case is unique because of a Missouri statute that allows a sentencing judge to retain jurisdiction over certain cases.
He plead guilty to possessing 18 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol oil, also known as ‘Honey’ or ‘Hash’ oil at his 2016 court appearance.
Normally, judges lose jurisdiction after a certain period of time after sentencing, according to Frommer.
Smith said the project is considering clemency appeals for other prisoners the group sees as victims.
Some of those appeals would be made to President Donald Trump, while some would be sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.