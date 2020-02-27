In Buchanan County and Andrew counties, the need for child advocates is on the rise, as the Court Appointed Special Advocates work to manage the cases of more than100 children suffering from abuse and neglect.
According to local CASA Director Melissa Talbott, the group currently has 35 volunteers managing 175 cases in 2019.
"We have seen an influx of cases coming in through 2019, and it seems to continually rise each year. We want to make sure that we can effectively advocate for those children that are coming in," Talbott said. "We strive to serve 100% of the children in our care, and in order to do that, we need the community's help."
The advocates serve children in the area when they are appointed by a judge to investigate a child's situation by talking with that child and the adults around them. Each volunteer goes through 30 hours of training to learn the legal boundaries they must operate in to best serve the children.
"The team members involved make a recommendation based on their observations of the case, and they make those recommendations to the court and to the team on what they believe is in the best interest of the child, along with giving that child a voice," Talbott said.
The local CASA group has served 100% of the children who have been assigned to them, but is in need of more volunteers to manage the burden. With each case taking around a year and a half and the group being assigned 80 new cases last year, the need for compassionate, open-minded volunteers has increased.
"I truly believe it takes a village, and we just want to extend our village and make it known that there's children that need someone to reach out to them and advocate for them," Talbott said.
CASA will begin its six-week training program 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Buchanan County Courthouse. Volunteers must be at least 21, must pass a background check and be available for court appearances with advance notice.
interested parties can contact CASA at 5thcircuitcasa.com or at 816-901-1708.