HIGHLAND, Kan. — Highland Community College faces a lawsuit and questions about its policies and their effect on black students, but on Friday its officials weren’t answering any.
College President Deborah Fox, who helms the institution based in western Doniphan County, Kansas, responded to an in-person request for comment — along with several members of the Highland Board of Trustees — with one word: “No.” The college has an mostly white student body, but the proportion of student athletes who are black has increased dramatically since a 2016 athletic conference rule change allowed for higher out-of-state recruitment.
A group of four former and current Highland students, all black, sued the college in federal court on Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed by Donmonic Perks, Antoine Thompson, Thomas Prater and Khaliah Hines, with the reported support of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, alleges that campus security officers “regularly subject black students to excessive sanctions for minor and even bogus infractions ... maintain a practice of profiling black students ... follow them to their dorm rooms ... to and from practice and class ... [and] engage in discriminatory surveillance and harassment.”
Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, the college has repeatedly denied any violations of civil rights in various written statements. The college has never granted an interview on the matter.
Amid the refusal to comment, the trustees had earlier voted to go into closed-door executive session Friday. Such entities under Kansas Sunshine Laws are permitted to close their doors to the public and to the media so as to avoid invading employee privacy, among other reasons.
Eileen Gronniger, who takes all notes for Board of Trustees meetings, did not participate in the Friday executive session. She said that any votes associated with the discussion will be recorded on the college’s website, after the board approves their publication. When that will happen isn’t clear either. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the campus, and the board met in the first place on Friday as part of a previously unscheduled agenda.
Former Highland Scotties football player Loren Young, who now attends a different institution, told News-Press NOW in February that he felt harassed by campus authorities from practically the day he arrived in 2017. He said he can only offer encouragement to the remaining black students on campus, in hopes they can tough out what he experienced.
“So just keep your heads up, be honest, and just try to stay out of their way,” Young said. “Because, if they feel like you’re stepping on their toes or if they feel like you’re doing something wrong, they (are) going to put their all into getting you in trouble.”
Per the lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek reinstatement of status and benefits as Highland student athletes, an affirmation that the college violated their civil rights in various ways, the reversal of the policies that led to the allegedly unfair treatment, an injunction against further such alleged violations and financial compensation to account for damages and court costs.
The ACLU couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.