Where once stood an elegant manor in the venerated Millionaires' Row arises now the newest park for St. Joseph, and a revived sense of local progress.

The Old Town Neighborhood Association and the Historic St. Joseph Foundation welcomed officials and onlookers to the Killackey Hall Street Park for a dedication ceremony, to solicit ideas on what to do with the new green space, and to commemorate local history. Most of all, to thank benefactor Louis Killackey for his generosity.

Isobel McGowan, president of the neighborhood association, served as emcee at the park. The event also featured performances from violinist Noel Good of the St. Joseph Symphony and the Buchanan Highlanders, a pipe and drums trio. The Rev. George Cleaves of Christ Episcopal Church conducted a blessing of the new park.

Killackey acquired the plot about 50 years ago after the manor previously situated in the 700 block of Hall Street, alongside some of the more elaborate houses in the region, burned down in an event of arson. It has remained in the trust of his family until he decided to donate it to the Historic St. Joseph Foundation last year, in memory of his late parents, Jack and Betty Killackey.

"For my mother and father, this was the area that they really loved," Killackey said. "This would give an opportunity to have families to come in so it would be able to be used ... by other people in this neighborhood."

Mayor Bill McMurray read a proclamation honoring the creation of the park in the name of the family, in particular Betty, who local historian Dr. Kim Schutte called a "legend in St. Joseph preservation." She formed a group that is responsible today for renovating and preserving many of the homes on Millionaires' Row and throughout town.

"She is one of a handful of powerhouse women who are responsible for getting preservation underway in St. Joe," Schutte said. "Jack and Betty's son Louis has continued his family's civic-mindedness and support for preservation."

McMurray said the park helps call attention to an under-appreciated aspect of the city, which in its heydey was comparable to the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, California.

"I'm so glad that Isobel and others in this neighborhood here have done something beautiful by restoring these old houses. And, wow, we just need to have more of that in St. Joe."