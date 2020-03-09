The Community Blood Center, which represents Northwest Missouri, is calling for blood donations as schools, businesses and hospitals cancel blood drives over fear of COVID-19.
Only one cancellation has been reported in our area so far, which occurred in Kansas City, but the entire supply chain is contingent on a variety of states.
Chelsey Smith, outreach and communications coordinator for CBC, said New York has seen many cancellations, straining the system.
“If your school isn’t cancelled, your business isn’t cancelled, there’s a reason,” Smith said. “There’s a reason for that, your health officials are aware of what’s going on in the area and we encourage you just to listen to the CDC recommendations as they come out.”
CBC currently has less than a seven -day supply of all blood types, which puts the organization in an “urgent need” status. Smith said that if the supply drops much lower, it will be considered an emergency.
She added that COVID-19 cannot be transmitted by blood transfusion, according to the latest science.
“So all the CDC research that’s come out has indicated COVID-19 is a respiratory virus,” Smith said. “It does not affect your blood, which means that if you give a blood transfusion or you receive a blood transfusion, you’re not going to get COVID-19.”
Complicating the problem is who generally donates blood. Smith said baby boomers are the “backbone” of the blood donation industry, but they’re also at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Smith said donation centers are consistently cleaned and are safe if you’re healthy.
“Walking through a donor center door is likely not going to give you COVID-19,” she said.
To find a blood drive or donation center near you, go online to savealifenow.org/donate-blood.