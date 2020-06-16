The St Joseph Fire Department broke ground Tuesday on a new memorial to honor local firefighters. The new memorial will be located at Fire Station 9 at 3203 Faraon St.
The memorial will be for fallen firefighters, but, Battalion Chief David Richey said it will symbolize much more than that.
“Past firefighters, current firefighters, and future firefighters,” he said.
Mayor Bill McMurray was in attendance and said he agreed.
“Not only of yesteryear, but also the firefighters of today who risk their lives every day,” McMurry said.
McMurry said the grassy area is the perfect place for the memorial and a place for families to visit.
“It’s a place where people can pull in, say a prayer for departed firefighters and even the ones on active duty that they’re safe,” he said.
Richey has been involved in the project since they had the idea in 2015 and can’t wait for people to visit it when it’s done. He said it will be a symbol for former firefighters to remember their dedication to the city.
“Something to remember them by and even firefighters that have moved on to others to come back and visit and remind them they did work here and have pride in the department,” Richey said. “We’re ready to start digging and pouring concrete.”
It was a long road of planning and fundraising to get to Tuesday’s ceremony. Richey said he thinks the memorial will be completed in six to nine months.
“Its been a long process and it’s not free. It has taken a while to raise funds and we are still accepting donations.”
There are still many ways to help the department by donating. They have a facebook page called “St. Joseph Missouri Firefighters Memorial” with many ways to support the memorial and fire department.
The ceremony consisted of speakers from the fire department and the city who have been involved in the creation of the memorial.