While most businesses have shut their doors, grocery stores are considered essential and have stayed open amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Most grocery stores in St. Joseph have adjusted their hours, added protective measures for customers and employees and even limited the number of people in the stores.
Kevin Little, assistant manager at Ray's Green Hills on the North Belt Highway, said when the pandemic was announced, the first couple of weeks were a panic in the store.
"We were just swamped with more than anybody could really handle and exhausted all of the essential items -- toilet paper, eggs, milk -- and pretty much were totally wiped out," Little said.
The store has been able to build back stock, and Little it is about 50% full, but he knows it needs to be higher.
"They limit the items we can get per truck because they've got so many stores and places they need to supply, so no one store gets the bulk of it," Little said.
Little said due to the increase in business, the store has actually been able to hire 10 more employees than typical at this time of year.
"Right about the time business drops off is when this started, so we've employed a lot more people, which is good because a lot of folks are out of jobs right now," Little said.
Grocery stores now have certain criteria to follow and put up shields in front of cashiers to help protect employees and customers. Little said it's also more common now to see employees and customers wearing masks.
"As a store we're trying to do the utmost we can to keep people protected and make sure they have what they need," Little said.
The store has also limited grocery carts to one per customer.
Ray's has always offered grocery pick-up and delivery, but Little has seen a recent spike in both services.
"I also have three people who do deliveries that do it on their own and they've been really really busy during this time," Little said.
In order to show appreciation to Mosaic Life Care employees and first responders, Ray's extended its hours and opens at 6 a.m. for those individuals before opening at 7:30 a.m. for the general public.
"That's right about the time that some of them are getting off and some of them are going in and it's just a service that we wanted to provide to show them how much we appreciate the things that they're doing," Little said.
Some stores have started to limit the number of people inside at a time. Little said his employees have been monitoring the amount of people in the store and will make those restrictions if needed. The store's new maximum customer occupancy is 77, and customers have been told to remain six feet apart while shopping.