Grocery prices may affect your super bowl party

Grocery prices have been on the rise, and with Super Bowl parties right around the corner, it's important to shop the sales to save your wallet.
According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, food at-home prices, or grocery store food purchase prices, rose by 3.5% during 2021 and are predicted to increase another 1.5% to 2.5% in 2022. Specifically grocery items such as meat, seafood, produce and cereal all saw price increases.
Kevin Little, store manager of Ray's Green Hills Super Market located on North Belt Highway, said every retailer will try to draw in traffic for events like the Super Bowl by having big sales.
“So, a lot of your mainline things, you can actually probably buy similar or close to prices you paid before (inflation),” Little said. “On beer, chips, those types of things.”
Little said prices may have gone up on some paper products but not by very much.
“I would think that your biggest jump in pricing might be something along the lines of lunch meats, produce for veggie trays ... There are probably, definitely price increase on those types of things,” he said.
During this time, Little said most retailers will also have increased prices for items such as snacks and finger foods.
“Most of your finger food (prices) should all be pretty much in line, I would think,” he said.
Alcohol prices have risen as well.
“Once again, we always try to cater to the occasion,” he said. “So, we’ll have some sales on beers and wines and things. Like I say, it just depends on your tastes, how expensive your tastes is. If you can get by with the ad beer, then you’re in the running. But if you have some other expensive tastes, they’re probably will be a little bit of an increase just based on that.”
