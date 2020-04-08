Going off of the kind of public health advice we’ve all come to know in the last two months, it is only appropriate to take a public protest online; what it will accomplish remains to be seen.
Yet a change.org initiative started by Professor Emeritus Jane Frick, formerly of the Missouri Western State University Department of English & Modern Languages, is gathering momentum, with more than 3,000 signatories reported in about two days to ask University President Matt Wilson and Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, to reconsider recently announced cost-saving recommendations amid the university’s ongoing state of financial emergency.
"The day the announcement was sent out, I was very, very upset," said Skylar Proctor, a junior at Western, who will likely be among the last French majors. "I've been talking to all of my friends, and we agree, this just does not seem fair at all ... This will take out entire departments, or the majority of departments. That will not bode well for the long-term future of Missouri Western."
If implemented, the proposals would likely result in the loss of at least 60 full-time faculty jobs, out of about 210 such positions currently on the rolls — an unprecedented reduction. University leaders have said in recent days that such “horrific” sacrifices are necessary to sustain the future of the university.
Frick said on Wednesday that she doesn’t question that conclusion on its face, but she is deeply concerned with how the proposed slate of reductions would heavily cut back Western studies in the liberal arts and sciences, while largely sparing business and technical fields.
“No public university that received state funding does not offer foreign languages and has no English major and secondary teaching major, Frick said. “So if you want to make Missouri Western unique, we certainly will be unique.”
It is apparent to Frick that Western could, in her point of view, cease to operate as a university and instead become something akin to a hyper-focused technical school that would all but require students to take college credit in high school in order to qualify for a four-year bachelor’s degree.
Proctor said she is prepared to leave Western if it becomes difficult to finish her French major on time. She believes the University of Missouri-Kansas City would be a likely refuge, but she will always be a Griffon in her heart, and fondly remember adventures like a time where she journeyed to Chicago for a conference on modern languages, representing Western.
She is optimistic that the administration can be persuaded to back off of the dramatic cuts that are currently under consideration.
"The more voices that speak up from various departments, the more that the university is likely to realize that it's going to affect a lot more people than they expect," Proctor said.
If that doesn't happen, what would remain of the liberal arts on campus would likely become a “General Studies” department in which students receive entry-level collegiate education. A professor who once taught advanced seminars on poetry would probably spend the bulk of his or her time in first-year composition classes, Frick said.
“If there were ever a time that we need literature and the arts and poetry and music, it’s during this COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “I don’t think you see people in Italy getting out their pocket calculators and talking about what this is going to do to their stock portfolios. They are singing.”