As professor and chair of the Missouri Western State University art department, Peter Hriso's day-to-day experiences have been more about creative interpretation than hard facts of life.
Well, that's how it was until about two months ago, anyway. Now stark realities are drawing ever closer. On Wednesday, April 29, Hriso likely will find out just how may of his colleagues will see their jobs disappear over the next two years. Probably, it will be many of them, if not the majority. This contrasts with how, by his reckoning, the art department at Western has always been revenue positive, a good investment for the university.
"Everything that we do, we're about creating and doing," Hriso said. "And, the mission of this university is to be student-centric and promote education through applied learning. And that's what we excel at. That's kind of what the visual arts is all about. I see that as a very strong reason why we should be remain structured as we are now."
Yet many of his programs are characterized by specialized educational interests and associated low enrollment on a program-by-program basis. It is precisely these types of specialized interests the university administration has resolved to dispense with, for what they say is an essential quest to recover a university budget deficit of $5 million per fiscal year.
In light of this, it is no accident that the word "art" appears four times in just the first grouping of proposed cuts presented by the Missouri Western Academic Review Board.
In deciding proposed cuts, the university has had a laser focus on all programs, regardless of their subject material, that graduate less than 10 students per year. In years past, the university felt comfortable with leaner programs to attract more students. Only the students didn't come, at least not in the numbers needed to keep enrollment from sinking to about 5,400 from a 2011 high of more than 6,300.
"I think the goal was really, if we offer additional concentrations for programs, ultimately, we will see more students come, because they will appreciate these programs; because they want them," said Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, in an interview last week. "What we witnessed instead was, that was simply not the case."
Class of 2015 music education alumna Hayleigh Ulmer is striving to be realistic about this: Of course, if the university needs to save money now, the various arts and creative sciences are going to get the ax. That's just the natural order of things at college campuses; for Ulmer, there's no use feeling depressed about it. But she nonetheless feels like her experiences within the music program are a fundamental part of who she is. It's hard to accept that will be reduced.
"When I graduated, there were at least five of us that were walking together. And they are some of my closest friends. And I couldn't imagine not having that," Ulmer said.
What's made the situation more difficult to accept, all around, is the burning question: How did it get this bad?
Both Hriso and Ulmer would like the Missouri Western Board of Governors, the state-appointed authority that oversees the university, to communicate more about the answer to this question. It is the board which will make the decision on the proposed cuts on April 29, based on final recommendations by University President Matt Wilson on the basis of input from the Missouri Western Academic Review Board, the Office of the University Provost and the Griffon constituent community. A formal feedback process to that end closed last week.
"People make mistakes. This seems to be a big one," Ulmer said. "So now, I understand that cuts have to be made."
Also, in their view, there is probably cause to hear from Dr. Robert Vartabedian, past university president. News-Press NOW has sought to talk to the former campus leader, without success. Vartabedian retired in 2019, in the period immediately before the extent of today's financial crisis manifested in the public view.
"The Board of Governors patted him on the back and said he did a good job," Hriso said. "And you know, if you did a good job, why are we in such financial constraints? Why are we losing (up to) 62 or 67 faculty and all the degree programs? I mean, that's a humongous impact on the university and the community."