St. Joseph’s GriefShare soon will begin its fall program with the new challenge of finding funding sources to keep the group free for those attending.
Mary Noel-Owens has been the head of the program’s St. Joseph chapter for the better part of four years. Having dealt with loss in her own life, Noel-Owens has been in the shoes of those she will be counseling during the “Loss of a Spouse” program, which begins Aug. 29.
“Your emotions are going like a rollercoaster up and down. You’re sad, you’re crying, there’s anger, there's all this turmoil," she said. "We call it a ‘ball of tangled emotion’ that goes on. It doesn’t matter when that death occurs; you’re going to have that. It’s different for every single person.”
GriefShare organizers will approach this fall's program knowing safety will be of importance for everyone who attends. Noel-Owens affirmed masks will be encouraged for participation, and members will be properly spaced out as an additional good measure.
This also is the first time the program is unsure about its funding due to corporate changes. The program has always been offered at no charge to those who participate and will still stay that way, but this year’s team of coordinators will try to seek ways to raise funds.
“We like to say to people, 'If you went through the program and it didn’t cost you anything, and you would like to pay it forward, there’s a couple of ways you can do it,'” Noel-Owens said. “No. 1 is to just give a donation, and the other way is to sponsor somebody that’s going to go through. That’s different. We’ve never had to do that before.”
Fall can be quite overwhelming for those who have recently lost a loved one and are attending GriefShare for the first time, Noel-Owens said. The grief participants carry can be cumbersome as it's often the first instance in which participants will have to celebrate major holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas without their loved one.
“That’s always difficult for them,” Noel-Owens said. “In the spring, they have Easter to get through, but I don’t know if that is as difficult for most people as those other two holidays. I think those other two holidays have a big impact on it.”
