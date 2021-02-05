A woman who knows the pain of losing a loved one is hoping to help others going through the grief process.
GriefShare of St. Joseph is starting up its 13-week spring program during the month of February. Mary Noel-Owens has been the head of the St. Joseph Griefshare at Brookdale Presbyterian Church for the last two years.
She started in the program, which is an offshoot of an international organization based out of South Carolina, in 2012 after she lost her first husband to cancer. She said she wasn’t sure at the time what she needed to help her get through. But after going through the program, she was glad she did.
“That first step is really hard because you walk into the room and you’re not sure you’re gonna know anybody, but I went,” Noel-Owens said. “I say it saved my life. It really helped me get on my feet again.”
Gene Egbert is a goal facilitator with GriefShare and is also an alumnus of the program himself. He agreed the first session is hard to go to but said once a person who is dealing with grief realizes he or she is there for the same reason as others, it can make it easier to continue.
“We always say you need to attend three sessions before you decide you want to stay or not,” Egbert said. “I think the first thing we have to do is reassure them that it’s something they like to do and tell them everybody there will be in the same boat they’re in. And so you’ll have a certain amount of comfort being in a group that’s just like what you’re going through, and that’s our idea is try to help each one of them bring joy into their life.”
Members of the groups, whether they attend morning or evening sessions, are taught from a workbook containing scripture and lessons along with a video. Thoughts and feelings during discussion are kept within the confines of the space where they’re shared.
Noel-Owens and Egbert said they have seen people make second, and sometimes third, trips through the program. Though the two agree the grief that comes with losing a loved one never fully goes away, a new meaning can be found by adding joy to a person’s life once again.
“Those remembrances, those memories of that loved one, all those experiences that you share, they’re always there. They always stay with you,” Owens said.
Classes will begin Thursday, Feb. 11, with sessions at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Classes will run every Thursday for a 13-week period. Those interested should come to one of the sessions.