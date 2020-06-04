A pair of business leaders and boosters of Missouri Western State University want the campus' state-appointed overseers to supply a cache of public records.

Marty and Jo Anne Grey have filed a request under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act, which Missouri Western is subject to as a federally regulated institution, and the Missouri Sunshine Law. The request covers a number of audit reports, budget information, MWSU Foundation documents and an analysis of how and why fiscal changes were implemented in June 2019 that led to the creation of a revised budget containing a $3 million annual deficit for the university.

Marty Grey declined to comment on the circumstances and motivations that led to the filing of the public information request, which any person is freely able to file, prompting public agencies such as the university to respond with either the requested information, a request for more time or the reasons why it is not able to comply with the request.

Agencies are able to assess fees to cover the costs involved in obtaining public information; the Grey request specifies that the university may send information by electronic means and should delineate any such costs exceeding $100.

The Missouri Sunshine Law applies a 72-hour timeline for the affected agency to issue one of these responses. Grey said he will likely speak out about the matter once Missouri Western has either fulfilled the information request or offered another response.

Missouri Western has been under a declared state of financial emergency, allowing the administration and the Board of Governors to implement drastic measures to balance the books, since March. A program of more than $6 million in cuts, between actions by University President Matt Wilson and votes by the Board of Governors, was adopted in April, following cuts in late 2019.