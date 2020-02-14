Despite a steep fine levied against his campaign, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is claiming victory after the release of an investigation conducted by the state's ethics commission.
The Missouri Ethics Commission's 21-page report disclosed that the agency found probable cause that Greiten's campaign illegally coordinated with a political action committee, but it specifies that the commission did not find evidence that Greitens personally knew the violations were occurring.
Appearing on a radio show Friday, Greitens said he faced a "relentless stream of false allegations" and that he felt vindicated.
"After 20 months, there is no evidence of any wrongdoing," he told host Marc Cox of 97.1 FM News Talk in St. Louis. "It feels really good to be exonerated."
When asked by Cox if he was thinking about running for governor again, Greitens pivoted, saying he wanted the story to be focused on his exoneration.
In a lengthy post on Facebook, Greitens said the justice system was abused.
"Lies were told and bribes were paid in a criminal effort to overturn the 2016 election," Greitens wrote. "And now, the truth is beginning to come out."
The former governor went on to say that he feels blessed and that he will continue to serve.
"I am — and the people on our team have always been — optimistic and hopeful about the future," he said. "We’ve been strong in the face of evil and compassionate for those who need us.
"Many people have asked about revenge. That’s not what we need. Revenge is about the past. Justice is about the future. And, I’ll tell you, the future is bright," Greitens said.
The commission ordered Greitens’ campaign to pay a $178,087 fine, but he only has to pay $38,000 within 45 days and the rest will be stayed. The campaign would only have to pay the rest of the money if he were to break more campaign finance laws in the next two years.
Charlie Spies, Greitens’ attorney, told reporters that the campaign will pay the fine, though it denies doing anything wrong.
“The cost of settling with a $38,000 penalty is much more efficient than litigating this and winning in the court system,” Spies said.
Greitens, a Republican, resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign violations as he battled mounting legal bills and the pressures of defending against possible impeachment and a criminal trial.
If he were to run for office again, Greitens still has plenty of money to do it. The latest campaign finance report from the Missouri Ethics Commission showed his campaign had close to $670,000 in cash-on-hand.
The Associated Press contributed to this report